Applications Open for Business Incubator Program

By John Lee.

Applications are now open for the Orange Corners Baghdad incubation program.

If you have an innovative e-commerce idea or solution, this program will advance you in the entrepreneurial world in just six months.

Orange Corners Baghdad supports Iraqi youth in bringing their entrepreneurial ideas to life. Through a six-month incubation programme, it supports 20 young male and female Iraqi entrepreneurs with training, business development, and masterclasses. It seeks to provide a supportive environment in which your business can thrive.

It is an initiative of the Dutch Embassy in Baghdad and is implemented by the business company KAPITA. The economic priorities of the Netherlands in Iraq are agriculture, water and entrepreneurship. KAPITA supports the community of young entrepreneurs in Baghdad by building youth capacity, and developing successful businesses.

Apply at: http://orangecorners.com/country/iraq

(Source: Orange Corners)