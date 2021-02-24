Navigate

Social-Spatial Transformations in Contemporary Baghdad

By on 24th February 2021 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Public Works News, Politics

By Omar Sirri, for the London School of Economics (LSE) Middle East Centre.

Destructive creations: social-spatial transformations in contemporary Baghdad

This working paper examines social-spatial transformations in contemporary Baghdad by zooming in on two of the city's most frequented consumer districts, Karada and Mansour.

By way of ethnographic fieldwork, I foreground the entanglements between violence, property and consumption.

Baghdad's transformations over nearly two decades are not simply a product of urban violence; nor are they only a result of the privatisation of formerly public property; nor are they merely a consequence of changes in everyday consumer patterns.

Rather, the city's transformations stem from the co-constitution of all three forces. In Baghdad, violence, property and consumption are inextricably linked. Their enmeshment has in turned spawned social-spatial transformations benefitting the political-economic interests of an elite few at the expense of the urban commons.

