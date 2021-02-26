Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th February 2021).

Note: ISX will be closed on 28th of February, and 7th of March due to lockdown according to the decision of new Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety.

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD856 (+1.5%) / $756 (+1.5%) (weekly change) (+18.1% and +14.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.5 bn ($3.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements