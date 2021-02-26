Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th February 2021).
Note: ISX will be closed on 28th of February, and 7th of March due to lockdown according to the decision of new Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety.
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD856 (+1.5%) / $756 (+1.5%) (weekly change) (+18.1% and +14.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.5 bn ($3.7 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Mar. 8, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 11, 2021 to elect four board members.
- Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) will resume trading on Mar. 1, 2021 due to disclosing its 2019 annual financial statements.
- Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) resumed trading on Feb. 25, 2021 after being suspended for its AGM (Feb. 16) in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements.
- Al-Ameen Insurance (NAME) resumed trading on Feb. 23, 2021 after being suspended for its AGM (Feb. 14) in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) starting Feb. 23, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 1 to discuss and approve increasing the capital from IQD153.0 bn to IQD203.0 bn through 32.7% rights issue.
No comments yet.