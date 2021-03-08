Women Lead the Way in Iraq By Editor on 8th March 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics By John Lee. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has published a series of articles on the theme of women in Iraq: Women Lead the Way in Iraq Meet Lara Youssif Zara, the first female mayor of Northern Iraq's Alqosh Ahwari women, The beating heart of the Iraqi marshes Related posts: Women and the Iraqi Revolution Women critical to Ending Corruption in Iraq Why so few Women Work in Iraq Empowering Iraqi Women in Business
