USAID, Top Mountain launch Business Accelerator Project in Iraq

USAID and Top Mountain Announce 15 Iraqi MSMEs to Receive In-Kind Grants

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Top Mountain have launched a Business Accelerator Project to assist micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) in Iraq recover, develop, and grow their businesses.

Today, Top Mountain announced the names of 15 Iraqi MSMEs selected to be funded through in-kind grants by USAID.

In his remarks at the launching, USAID/Iraq Deputy Mission Director Bob Birkenes said:

"USAID is proud to be a part of this worthy initiative that promotes the development of the Iraqi private sector while providing opportunities for young Iraqis to become more competitive in the job market."

These in-kind grants will help support MSMEs in a wide array of areas, including business development, revenue generation, job creation, productivity, and recovery from COVID-19. Businesses applied for the USAID-supported Business Accelerator grant program through an online application.

All selected businesses had to be 100% Iraqi-owned, have been registered in Iraq (including the Kurdistan Region) for at least one year, and have between 2 to 50 employees.

