IBBC discussion to celebrate International Women's day

On Monday, 8th March the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) held a well attended Women's Group discussion to celebrate International Women's day.

The discussion was chaired by Ms. Samar Thamer Al Mafraji, Managing Director, AMS Iraq with the speakers including Mrs Vanessa Douglas, Senior VP/Director HR & Admin, SKA International Group DMCC; Mrs. Hadeel Hassan, The Founder and Managing Director, Al Hadeel Al Hasan & Partners and Ms. Patricia Letayf, Co-Founder and Director of Operations, ‎Five One Labs.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics on how to prioritise wellbeing on personal and company levels, how to adapt in a constantly changing business environment and how Covid-19 affected businesses around the globe.

During the meeting speakers shared their personal stories and challenges on their career path.

The discussion was followed by an insightful and engaging comments from the audience who stressed the necessity for these type of meetings in the near future.

You can follow the IBBC Women's Group on its LinkedIn and Facebook pages.