Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th March 2021).

Note: ISX will be closed on 14th and, 21st of March due to lockdown according to the decision of new Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD883 (+2.1%) / $780 (+2.1%) (weekly change) (+21.7% and +17.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.7 bn ($1.9 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

ISX will suspend trading of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) starting Mar. 15, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 18, 2021 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements, distributing cash dividend and acquiring the banking business of Bank Audi's branches in Iraq. Please note, today was the last trading day of BNOI, because ISX will be closed on Sunday.

Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) will hold the joint AGM with the general authority of Al-Zaki Group Company on Mar. 18, to consider the merging agenda and approve the articles of association prepared by the two companies.

ISX suspended trading of Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) starting Mar. 11, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 15, 2021 to elect new board members. NGIR has also completed the capital increase procedures from IQD2.0 bn to IQD7.0 bn through 250% rights issue.

Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) resumed trading on Mar. 11, 2021 after being suspended for its AGM (Mar. 4) in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Mar. 8, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 11, 2021 to elect four board members.

