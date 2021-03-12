Lucky Cement starts commercial production at Samawah

By John Lee.

Pakistan-based Lucky Cement has announced that it started commercial operations at its new cement production facility in Samawah on Wednesday.



In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Market, the company said the new plant has a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum, and is a joint venture with Al-Shamookh Group [al-Shumookh] of Iraq.

The Samawah facility is in addition to the company's cement grinding plant in Basra, which has a capacity of 1.74 million tonnes per annum.

(Source: Lucky Cement)