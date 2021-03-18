Genel Energy Non-Exec to Step Down

Genel Energy has announces that after over nine years on the Board, George Rose (pictured), Independent Non-Executive Director, will not be standing for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Board will continue to keep its size and composition under review, including the balance between independent and non-independent directors in light of the recommendations under the UK Corporate Governance Code, to ensure the Board as a whole contains a broad range of skills, experience and backgrounds.

David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said:

"I would like to record the Board's thanks to George for his very significant contribution to Genel over his long tenure as a director, and in his roles on its committees. His guidance and his support have been invaluable. We wish him the best in his future endeavours."

(Source: Genel Energy)