Iraq's UR Airlines adds to Fleet By Editor on 26th March 2021 in Iraq Transportation News By John Lee. Iraq's UR Airlines has reportedly added a B737-300 to its fleet. According to ch-aviation, the 21-year-old Boeing joins the company's only other aircraft, a B737-400. More here. (Source: ch-aviation)
