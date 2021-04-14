Iraqi Oil Minister Visits Tatneft HQ

By John Lee.

On a recent visit to the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Iraq's Oil Minister Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail attended a presentation that the headquarters of the oil company Tatneft.

The Iraqi delegation also visited the Taneco Oil Refining Complex, the Kama Tyres manufacturing plant, and the Nizhnekamsk Truck Tyre Factory.

Nail Maganov, General Director of PJSC TATNEFT:

"Our Company has had a long-standing partnership with the Republic of Iraq. Our professionals have participated in the construction of 700 wells in the West Qurna, North Rumaila and Luheis oil fields, as well as in other projects.

"Tatneft has unique competencies in the Upstream and Downstream, the use of digital technologies in the industry. We are confident that our experience and knowledge could find their application in the Republic of Iraq as well, and we are ready to continue cooperation with our Iraqi partners in areas of interest to them".

(Sources: Ministry of Oil, Tatneft)