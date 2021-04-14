PM lays Foundation Stone for next phase of Grand Faw Port

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has laid the foundation stone for the next phase of the giant Grand Faw Port project.

This phase consists of:

The construction of five berths for container ships;

Creating the container storage and handling yard, and digging the inland shipping channel;

Building the external navigation channel;

Building a tunnel of the Khor Al-Zubair Canal;

Building the highway linking the port of Al-Faw Port with the port of Umm Qasr.

Iraq's Ministry of Transport signed a contract with Korea's Daewoo in January to complete these five infrastructure elements.

Details given at that time mentioned the construction of a 14-kilometer navigation channel extending to the sea, the basin for the ships that will dock at the port, and an underwater tunnel, which is to be the largest of its kind. The navigation channel will have a depth of 19.8 meters, which will involve the removal of 110 million cubic meters of mud deposits.

Reuters reported that the contract is worth $2.625 billion.

