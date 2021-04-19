Humam Miscone: Reflections on Iraq's Manufacturing Industry

By Humam Miscone, for The Iraqi Economists Network (IEN). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

World Bank's Assessment Is Flawed - Manufacturing Is Viable in Iraq. Additional Reflections on Iraq's Industry.

These additional reflections are prompted the article of Dr. Amer Hirmis entitled "World Bank's Assessment Is Flawed: Manufacturing Is Viable in Iraq... Preliminary Brief Comments!" (Hirmis, 2021), which provided critical assessment and comments and challenged some of the analyses and recommendations provided in a recent WBG document entitled "Breaking Out of Fragility A Country Economic Memorandum for Diversification and Growth in Iraq" (WBG Memorandum) (October 2020).

Initially, I would like to recognize and record my general agreement with the arguments and comments of Hirmis (2021).

The WBG Memorandum's envisaged a vision for Iraq's economic diversification and growth that, while concentrated on agriculture and agroindustry, completely ignored the manufacturing industry that flourished in Iraq in the 1960s - 1980s.

Instead, the WBG Memorandum vision actually brings Iraq's economy back 70 years ago, to the early 1950s, when Iraq used to be net exporter of crude oil, wheat and dates and had nascent industrial sector, limited to textile and some construction material industries.

These additional reflections are intended to support the arguments on Hirmis (2021) regarding the manufacturing industry and to provide information and evidence that manufacturing industry, particularly mining, mineral and chemical industries, could be of equal importance to agriculture, agroindustry and even oil industry and could ensure the aspired economic diversification, growth, job creation as well as integrated and balanced territorial development.

