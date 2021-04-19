Navigate

Navigation

Water could be next major Conflict between Iran and Iraq

By on 19th April 2021 in Agriculture, Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Politics

By Banafsheh Keynoush, for The Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Water scarcity could lead to the next major conflict between Iran and Iraq

Iran and Iraq are frequently at odds over water issues.

Iraq depends on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers for nearly all of its water.

But Iran is building dams to redivert some of that water, causing alarm and creating major water shortages for Iraq.

Click here to read the full article.

Related posts:

Iraq's Trump Cards against Turkey to Secure Water Quota? Kurdistan faces Water 'Catastrophe' as Iran cuts off Rivers Iraq to Negotiate Water Share with Iran, Turkey Iraqi Cabinet urges cooperation with Turkey over Tigris River
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply