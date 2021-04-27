KAPITA launches New Co-Working Space in Baghdad

KAPITA launches a new co-working space in Baghdad dedicated to supporting Iraqi entrepreneurs

KAPITA, in partnership with Iraqi Angel Investor Jafar Musawi (CEO of Atlas Plast), have opened up a new co-working space in Baghdad that aims to support the growing entrepreneurship and small business sector in Iraq.

The newly opened space 'CoWork', is a dedicated co-working space for companies, freelancers, startups and creatives who need a flexible and professional workspace in Baghdad.

CoWork is designed to be a convenient and affordable option for youth and freelancers to work from. It is a membership-based coworking space that has the capacity to serve up to 250 youth. This new space by KAPITA aims to create a network of productive Iraqi youth, linking freelancers with small business owners and startups, that enhances and develops the Iraqi ecosystem.

On the 22nd of April 2020, KAPITA held an opening ceremony for CoWork where a number of official figures and representatives from the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce attended along with respective figures from Banks, large corporations, prominent businessmen and Iraqi youth.

Mujahed Al Waisi, Executive Director of KAPITA stated:

"CoWork is a new addition to Baghdad, providing an important platform and space for companies, emerging projects and entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurship sector is expanding and growing rapidly in Iraq and there is greater need and urgency to keep up with these changes that are happening and a greater need to support the Iraqi youth in this sector."

Jaafar Musawi, the Angel investor of CoWork added:

"As businessmen, we know every well the challenges that any project in Iraq faces. We must contribute in opening up new opportunities for the Iraqi market and encourage foreign and local companies to expand into Iraq and relieve any pressures and challenges they may face by providing creative spaces, services and solutions. I am very happy to partner up with KAPITA and to be able to provide a new space for entrepreneurs in Iraq."

In addition, Bahaaddin Salim, CEO of Nass Al Iraq added:

''We are happy to support this space by providing the entrepreneurs with essential services that they require such as high-speed internet."

(Source: Kapita)