Iraqi Cabinet Approves Basra-Shalamcheh Rail Link

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the construction of the new railway between Basra and Shalamcheh [Shalamijah, Shalamjah], on the Iranian border.

The line forms the Iraqi leg of the rail link between Basra and the Iranian city of Khoramshahr.

According to previous information from the Iranian Tasnim news agency, the $150-million project is funded on both sides of the border by Iran's Mostazafan Foundation (MFJ), which it describes as "a semi-governmental charity". It adds that the link between Shalamcheh and Khoramshahr has already been completed.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)