Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 29th April 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD947 (-0.7%) / $825 (-0.7%) (weekly change) (+30.5% and +24.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQDs3.8 bn ($2.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

ISX will suspend the trading of Bain Al-Nahrain Investment (VMES) starting May. 20, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on May 25 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and elect new board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products and Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting May 5, 2021 due to the GA that will be held on May 10, 2021 to discuss the request of some stakeholders to reduce the rent due to Covid-19 pandemic and electing four original board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) starting May 3, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on May 6, 2021 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements, FBSA's report for the fiscal year and distributing cash dividend.

National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) resumed trading on Apr. 29, 2021 after being suspended for its AGM (Apr. 22) in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Apr. 27 due to the AGM that will be held on May 2 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements and distributing cash dividend.

The AGM of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BLAD) has been postponed to May 2 due to lack of quorum.

