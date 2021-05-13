UNICEF and UNFPA launch National Youth Vision

UNICEF and UNFPA Launch of National Youth Vision

The Ministry of Youth and Sports in the Federal Government launched the 2030 National Youth Vision. The Vision was put in place in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the Kurdistan Regional Government, with technical support from UNFPA and UNICEF, and funding from Sweden, through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

The National Youth Vision is a youth-oriented, human rights-based and multi-sectoral roadmap for empowering young people in Iraq and creating opportunities for them, considering the demographic dividend with 20% of the population being aged from 15 to 24 and 41% aged from 10 to 30 years.

The National Youth Vision is the outcome of countrywide discussions between the relevant ministries, stakeholders, and young people. It will guide sectoral strategies on the comprehensive development of youth, creating opportunities for elevating their health, psychological, social, cultural and economic status and enabling young people to be included in decision-making socially, economically, and politically.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Adnan Al-Darjal, said:

"The vision, with its fourteen thematic areas, represents the concerns, problems, and aspirations of young people revealed through the National Youth Survey. The vision was based on real and factual data that tens of researchers and experts identified in all governorates.

"Any youth project that does not include youth in its core will not have the desired outcome because young people are the main component of every youth-based business and project. We plan to present the vision to the Council of Ministers soon as it is a national document. We urge partners in the Government to adopt the policies governed by the vision and consider allocating fiscal budgets for them a necessity."

For her part, UNFPA representative, Dr Rita Columbia, emphasized:

"The 2030 National Youth Vision is an important document as it will facilitate comprehensive youth development in Iraq, and ensure that the country benefits from its demographic dividend. The Vision particularly highlights a focus on girls and young women who, if and when supported, can play a significant role in Iraq's sustainable development. I thank both ministries for endorsing a Youth Vision that, with proper implementation, can harness the huge potential of youth in Iraq and contribute to the peace and prosperity of the country".

UNICEF Deputy Representative, Dr Paula Bulancea, said:

"Young people in Iraq are diverse, creative, and dynamic. When provided with the support and resources that they need, they can support their communities. Today, with the launch of the National Youth Vision 2030, we advocate for commitments by all stakeholders for more sustainable development for youth and adolescents in all fields.

"The partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Culture and Youth, as well as other government entities and local partners is important for us to achieve the best results for young people. The launch of the National Youth Vision 2030 serves as a key contribution to the 2030 Agenda and a vital compass to guide us all in our shared work."

The launch of the 2030 National Youth Vision took place at the Prime Minister's Guesthouse with the virtual participation of donor countries and sister UN agencies.

(Source: UN)