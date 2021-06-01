TVS Motor opens New Showroom in Baghdad

India's TVS Motor Company has opened a new marquee showroom in Baghdad with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC.

The showroom, which is spread over 500 sq meters with a built-up area of 840 sq meters, was inaugurated along Palestine Street in Baghdad. It is the first-of-its-kind showroom for TVS Motor Company in the region, and apart from the wide range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, it will also host spare parts and feature a service facility.

The company will also launch two products, commuter motorcycle TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus, in the market.

TVS Motor Company has been present in Iraq since 2016 and offers products catering to the diverse requirements of two-wheeler and three-wheeler customers in the country. Ritaj International General Trade LLC has been the distribution partner for the company since 2017. The company has 41 touchpoints across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said:

"We are delighted to expand our presence in Iraq with the inauguration of this marquee 3S showroom in Baghdad. The showroom demonstrates our commitment to the market and will host a diverse range of products that will cater to customer requirement and aspiration. The strategic location of the store, as well as the end-to-end service and spare support, will help enhance customer satisfaction."

(Source: TVS)