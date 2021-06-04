Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 3rd June 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD896 (-2.3%) / $775 (-1.7%) (weekly change) (+23.5% and +16.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 54.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD57.6 bn ($38.4 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Cross transactions: 39.6 bn shares of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) on Jun. 2, which represents 9.9% of BKUI's capital. 12.4 bn shares of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) on May 31, which represents 4.96% of BNOI's capital.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) starting Jun. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 28, to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and elect new director of the board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Al Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting Jun. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 24 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has signed an export financing agreement with the National Bank of Iraq (BNOI), a subsidiary of the Capital Bank Group, to provide credit facilities worth $10 mn to Iraqi importers who seek to import Saudi products and services. The step will help strengthen trade relations between the two nations. The agreement was signed in Amman, Jordan, in the presence of Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, and Basem Khalil Al-Salem, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Capital Bank, along with senior officials from both sides. (Zawya)

The period for submitting annual financial statements for the year 2020 and the statements for the first quarter of the year 2021 has been extended to Jun. 10 without penalty.

The trading of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank (BAIB) was transferred from the non-regular market to the normal system starting Jun. 1.

