Amnesty calls to Reveal Whereabouts of 643 Disappeared

Reveal whereabouts of 643 men and boys disappeared five years ago

On the fifth anniversary of the enforced disappearance of at least 643 Iraqi men and boys by Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) militias during military operations to retake control of Fallujah from the so-called Islamic State group, Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International said:

"For five years, the families of these men and boys have been living in anguish, not knowing the fate of their loved ones, or whether they are even alive.



"Young boys were ripped away from their parents and entire families torn apart. The families deserve to know what happened to their loved ones. They deserve an end to their suffering."

(Source: Amnesty International)