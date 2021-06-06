US Consulate announces Intellectual Property Video Contest

By John Lee.

The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil has announced an intellectual property video contest.

Participants are asked to submit an original video that demonstrates Intellectual Property ideas such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, and other topics relevant to the theme of intellectual property.

Examples may include videos that discuss or demonstrate the importance of intellectual property, defining what it means, or how small and medium sized businesses may benefit from intellectual property rights.

More information here.

(Source: U.S. Consulate General in Erbil)