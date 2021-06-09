Iraq to Distribute Plots of Land to Citizens

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said the Iraqi Government is working on a national project to distribute plots of land to citizens.

In a statement following Tuesday's cabinet meeting, al-Kadhimi added:

"In order to prevent any manipulation, and for the sake of justice in the distribution of entitlement, there will be an (electronic application) to be announced soon for the purpose of registering and sorting the categories of eligible lands.

"Priority in distributing land will be determined among eligible citizens according to points and without preference or interference from any party."

(Source: Govt of Iraq)