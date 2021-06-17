Denmark Donates another $8m to Iraq

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq welcomes an additional DKK 50.3 million (US$8 million) contribution from the Government of Denmark to its flagship Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS).

The funding will support the safe return of people in areas liberated from ISIL in Iraq by rehabilitating critical infrastructure, creating livelihoods and building social cohesion.

This contribution brings Denmark's total investment in FFS to US$53.9 million since 2015. To date, the FFS has completed over 2,831 projects in areas liberated from ISIL, benefitting more than 13 million Iraqis with improved basic services, education, health and infrastructure. It has assisted 4.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return home.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod stresses Denmark's continued commitment to help assist in addressing the challenges Iraq faces:

"The work of the UN in Iraq is absolutely vital for the long term stability and prosperity of Iraq and its people - who over the years have endured so much hardship. A stable and democratic Iraq is absolutely key is ensuring stability and security in the region, but also in Denmark and Europe.

"I am therefore happy to announce a further contribution of approx. 8 mio. USD to the United Nations Stabilisation Fund".

UNDP Resident Representative Zena Ali Ahmad said:

"Through generous support from international partners like Denmark, critical services damaged during the conflict have been restored, livelihoods have been created and reconciliation efforts have been furthered.

"We are grateful for Denmark's new contribution, which will support the people of Iraq to pick up their lives and build forward better. The time is now to bolster our stabilization efforts as 1.2 million people continue to remain displaced and need essential services. This funding prioritises the most vulnerable communities to increase returns to the hardest to return areas, and I thank Denmark's continued commitment to this cause."

In November 2020, the FFS mandate was extended to 2023 with a strengthened focus on productive sectors such as agriculture, promoting sustainable livelihood and employment opportunities. In addition to mainstreaming human rights principles, environmental sustainability, conflict sensitivity and gender equality in all sectors of work.

