Investment: Iraqi Cabinet Approves New City near Baghdad Airport

By John Lee.
At their regular Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Iraq's Council of Ministers approved the establishment of a new city around Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).
The new city will be called Rafael, and it will cover 10,600 acres.
The cabinet added that, "it will be available for investment opportunities, provided that the land owners are compensated with other suitable lands from the Ministry of Finance."
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
The Ministry of Finance owes me ID150 million since 2014. Are you sure that they compensated the owners of the land or did they usurp their lands? ?? My land was located inside the military airport in kirkuk firstly the army of the united states unfortunately
usurped the land for more than 8 years and then the iraqi goverment completed the usurpation. at the end they did compensate the land for 1/4 of the deserved value with no real paimant since 2014 even it turned to civil airport now .just To be noted .