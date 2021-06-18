Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 17th June 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD932 (+3.9%) / $801 (+4.6%) (weekly change) (+28.5% and +20.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 15.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD14.1 bn ($9.3 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Cross transactions: 11.2 bn shares of International Development Bank (BIDB) on Jun. 14, which represents 4.5% of BIDB's capital.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) starting Jun. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 1 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) starting Jun. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 29 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

International Islamic Bank (BINT) will resume trading on Jun. 20 after increasing its capital from IQD100 bn to IQD160.85 bn. (Please note, in its AGM held on October 30, 2020, BINT discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and increasing the bank's capital from IQD100 bn to IQD250 bn through 150% rights issue and merging the bank with Hammurabi Commercial Bank under the name of "Hammurabi Commercial Bank".)

ISX suspended trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting today (Jun. 17) due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 22 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines (IKLV) resumed trading on Jun. 16, 2021 after being suspended for its AGM (Jun. 14) in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements, decided to distribute 2% cash dividend (IQD0.02 dividend per share, 1.3% dividend yield) and elected five original and five alternative board members.

Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract (SIBD) resumed trading on Jun. 14 after being suspended for its AGM (Jun. 1) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and decided to merge with Itihad Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Construction & Trading Company to become Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract and Real-estate Investment with a capital of IQD6.0 bn.

