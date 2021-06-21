Navigate

Navigation

GoGreen Promoting Social Innovation

By on 21st June 2021 in Iraq Education and Training News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Oxfam's Iraq Response Innovation Lab has shared a video summarizing the pitching event for one of its incubations under the GoGreen initiative for promoting social innovation.

This is the first Social Enterprise incubation in Iraq with the participation of local NGOs.

Please click here to view more information on the following businesses:

  • Hawaa' Photography Studio
  • SitePoint - a cultural center
  • Taxi Aman
  • Lady Café for Women
  • Homemade - food production

(Source: Oxfam)

Related posts:

Launching Erbil Innovation House UNDP promoting Blended Learning in Iraq DNO publishes Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report Social-Spatial Transformations in Contemporary Baghdad
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply