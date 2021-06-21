GoGreen Promoting Social Innovation

By John Lee.
Oxfam's Iraq Response Innovation Lab has shared a video summarizing the pitching event for one of its incubations under the GoGreen initiative for promoting social innovation.
This is the first Social Enterprise incubation in Iraq with the participation of local NGOs.
Please click here to view more information on the following businesses:
- Hawaa' Photography Studio
- SitePoint - a cultural center
- Taxi Aman
- Lady Café for Women
- Homemade - food production
(Source: Oxfam)
