By Toby Dodge and Dr Renad Mansour, for Chatham House. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Politically sanctioned corruption and barriers to reform in Iraq

This paper explores the pernicious effects of politically sanctioned corruption on governance in Iraq.

This type of corruption is more consequential for the coherence of the state, and for its everyday functioning, than petty or personal corruption. It is the key barrier to reform.

The post-2003 ethno-sectarian power-sharing arrangement - designed to ensure communal stability - instead sustained an elite pact in which political parties captured and compromised formal institutions of state.

Click here to read the full paper.