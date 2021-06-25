From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

When will Iraq's envisioned industrial cities fire up?

The previous Iraqi government headed by Adil Abdul Mahdi (Oct. 2018-May 2020) concluded a number of ambitious agreements to establish joint industrial cities with neighboring Jordan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.

The Council of Representatives in 2019 also passed a law to facilitate the construction and operation of such endeavors.

However, it seems that work on these cities has not seen significant progress since.

