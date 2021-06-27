By Marsin Alshamary, post-doctoral fellow at the Brookings Institution, and non-resident fellow at the Institute of Regional & International Studies, for 1001 Iraqi Thoughts. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



2021 Iraqi Elections: Voters and Winners

To understand the likely and unlikely outcomes of Iraq's early elections, we need to understand both who is running and who is voting.

Although these early elections were an answer to the demands of the October 2019 protest movement, they are likely to be boycotted by the same activists who demanded them due to an inhospitable pre-electoral environment.

The impact of the boycotts will be tempered by the formal and informal coalitions being formed among established political parties but will likely result in outcomes similar to 2018.

