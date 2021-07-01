Northrop Grumman Wins $19m Iraq Contract

By John Lee.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $19,296,927 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement contract for contractor logistics support of Iraq's C-172 & C-208 (Cessna) fleets.

The award provides for the exercise of options to extend the term of the contract for the continued services that may be needed in order to effectively maintain and operate a fleet.

The location of performance is Balad Air Base, Iraq, and work is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022. This award involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Iraq.

This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds provided by Iraq in the amount of $19,296,927 will be obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, International Support Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio is the contracting activity (FA8617-21-C-6237).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)