From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

What is behind Iraq's electricity crisis?

As summer brings soaring temperatures, Iraq is again experiencing major power shortages with associated political turmoil.

With daytime highs above 50 degrees Celsius, blackouts are particularly hitting the southern governorates of Basra, Dhi Qar, Maysan and Muthanna.

Despite the centrality of Iran in the current reporting on the crisis, the nature and extent of Tehran's role remains unclear.

