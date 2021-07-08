PM: "Every Iraqi Family has Right to Own a Decent House"

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers held its regular session on Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Regarding the housing crisis, the Prime Minister clarified that the government plans to distribute 550,000 plots of residential land to citizens in a first phase of allocation.

He added:

"Every Iraqi family has the right to own a decent house. The website for distributing lands to citizens will be launched soon."

A cabinet statement said that the government has completed the identification of lands for 17 new cities in all governorates (except for KRG). It said "lands for eight cities are technically complete and ready for distribution, amounting to more than 338.000 housing units".

Plots will be allocated on a points system, with priority going to families of martyrs and families with lower incomes.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)