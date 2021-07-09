Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th July 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD925 (-1.5%) / $812 (-1.5%) (weekly change) (+27.6% and +22.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD3.1 bn ($2.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Al Mansour Bank (BMNS) resumed trading on Jul. 4 after being suspended for its AGM (Jun. 24) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 6% cash dividend (IQD0.06 dividend per share, 10.3% dividend yield).

Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) was suspended from trading starting Jul. 5 due to not disclosing 2020 annual financial statements.

Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) resumed trading on Jul. 6 after being suspended for its AGM (Jul. 1) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) resumed trading on Jul. 6 after being suspended for its AGM (Jun. 30) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) resumed trading on Jul. 6 after being suspended for its AGM (Jun. 28) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 3% cash dividend (IQD0.03 dividend per share, 3.9% dividend yield).

The AGM of Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) has been postponed to Jul. 10 due to lack of quorum. The meeting will discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and the merge with Al-Sirar Company for Industrial Investment.

According to the letter sent by the ISC to Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (SKTA), the ISC requested SKTA to complete the capital increase procedures and decided to extend the period of listing the company's shares for a period of 45 days.

Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) will resume trading on Jul. 11 after being suspended for its AGM (Jun. 29) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statement.

ISX will suspend trading of Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) starting Jul. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 2 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

