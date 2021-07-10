New UNICEF Representative to Iraq, Ms. Sheema Sen Gupta, presented her credentials to H.E. Dr. Ali Shamran, Head of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad.

Sheema Sen Gupta stated:

"The presentation of my credentials today to the Government of Iraq will further strengthen our existing partnership with the Government to support our programmes in Iraq and to help create the conditions in which every child in Iraq can develop and thrive."

HE Dr. Shamran also confirmed the Ministry's readiness to facilitate and support the mission of the new UNICEF Representative in Iraq.

(Source: UN)

