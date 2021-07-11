From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

With deal in hand, will Baghdad, Erbil fulfil budget obligations?

To what extent will the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRI) be seriously committed to the provisions of the federal budget now that it has been approved?

And will the convulsions of the bilateral relationship between Erbil and Baghdad reappear if one of them violates these provisions or does not abide by them?

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).