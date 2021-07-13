From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Baghdad sends 200 billion dinars to Erbil: Ministry

Baghdad sent 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday, the finance ministry announced.

"Today, the first sum of money amounting to 200 billion dinars was transferred from the federal Iraqi government to the Finance and Economy Ministry's bank account at Iraq's central bank, Erbil branch," the KRG's ministry announced in a Facebook post.

