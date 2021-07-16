Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th July 2021).

ISX will be closed starting from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next trading session will be held on Jul. 25.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD920 (-0.6%) / $805 (-0.8%) (weekly change) (+26.8% and +21.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.9 bn ($2.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) resumed trading on Jul. 11 after being suspended for its AGM (Jun. 29) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statement.

Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) resumed trading on Jul. 12 after being suspended for its AGM (Jul. 10) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and decided to merge with Al-Sirar Company for Industrial Investment.

ISX suspended trading of Mansour Hotel (HMAN) starting today (Jul. 15) due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 20 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) starting Jul. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 27 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) starting Jul. 27 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 1 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank for Finance & Investment (BQAB) starting Aug. 1 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 4 to discuss and approve 2018 - 2020 annual financial statements, increasing original and alternative board members from five to seven members and finally electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Aug. 2 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 5 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

