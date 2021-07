By John Lee.

The United Kingdom has issued sanctions against a number of individuals, including a former Governor of Nineveh province in Iraq.

Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan is alleged to have misappropriated public funds intended for reconstruction efforts, and to have improperly awarded contracts and other state property.

He is currently serving a five-year prison sentence in Iraq, and was previously sanctioned by the United States.

(Source: UK Government)