ECW announces $12.5m Grant for Iraqi Education

By John Lee.
Education Cannot Wait (ECW) had announced a new multi-year resilience programme that it says will reach a total of 192,100 forcibly displaced children and youth in Iraq.
An initial $12.5 million catalytic seed-funding grant from ECW will be implemented by Save the Children in coordination with the Iraq's Ministries of Education in Baghdad and Erbil, ECW said in a statement.
It adds that to reach its targets, the three-year programme seeks to mobilize US$35.5 million in additional resources.
(Source: ECW)
