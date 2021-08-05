ECW announces $12.5m Grant for Iraqi Education

By John Lee.

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) had announced a new multi-year resilience programme that it says will reach a total of 192,100 forcibly displaced children and youth in Iraq.

An initial $12.5 million catalytic seed-funding grant from ECW will be implemented by Save the Children in coordination with the Iraq's Ministries of Education in Baghdad and Erbil, ECW said in a statement.

It adds that to reach its targets, the three-year programme seeks to mobilize US$35.5 million in additional resources.

(Source: ECW)