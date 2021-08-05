Suppliers chosen for UNMAS Contracts in Iraq

By John Lee.

Two companies have won contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the provision of equipment to UNMAS in Iraq:



Lot 1 - Adalk Co Ltd , for the supply of Head Torch, Dragon Light, Digital Camera, Voice Recorder and Hand Torch: Contract value $20,000

, for the supply of Head Torch, Dragon Light, Digital Camera, Voice Recorder and Hand Torch: Contract value $20,000 Lot 2 - Alfarez for General Contracts , for the supply of Paint Brushes, Tape Measure, Rulers, Shovel and Backpack: Contract value $8,000

, for the supply of Paint Brushes, Tape Measure, Rulers, Shovel and Backpack: Contract value $8,000 Lot 3 - Alfarez for General Contracts , for the supply of Explosive Detection Kit and Explosive Sample Containers: Contract value $17,000

, for the supply of Explosive Detection Kit and Explosive Sample Containers: Contract value $17,000 Lot 4 - Alfarez for General Contracts, for the supply of Forensic Suits and Evidence Collection Bags: Contract value $3,060

(Source: UNGM)