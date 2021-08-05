Navigate

Suppliers chosen for UNMAS Contracts in Iraq

By on 5th August 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Two companies have won contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the provision of equipment to UNMAS in Iraq:

  • Lot 1 - Adalk Co Ltd, for the supply of Head Torch, Dragon Light, Digital Camera, Voice Recorder and Hand Torch: Contract value $20,000
  • Lot 2 - Alfarez for General Contracts, for the supply of Paint Brushes, Tape Measure, Rulers, Shovel and Backpack: Contract value $8,000
  • Lot 3 - Alfarez for General Contracts, for the supply of Explosive Detection Kit and Explosive Sample Containers: Contract value $17,000
  • Lot 4 - Alfarez for General Contracts, for the supply of Forensic Suits and Evidence Collection Bags: Contract value $3,060

(Source: UNGM)

