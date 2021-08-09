Iraq, the US, and the "New" Middle East

By Anthony H. Cordesman, for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq, the United States, and the "New" Middle East

The U.S. "long war" in Afghanistan may be ending, although it is far from clear what will happen when U.S. forces fully withdraw, and there is no way to predict what kind of new government will emerge and what level of U.S. aid and assistance - if any - will continue.

The story in Iraq, however, is very different.

Please click here to the full report.