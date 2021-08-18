Iraqi Cabinet Pushes Reconstruction Projects in Mosul

The Council of Ministers (cabinet) has held its regular session during a visit to the city of Mosul, headed by Prime Minister Mr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Several decisions were voted on, including:

The Nineveh Governorate frozen assets will be released into projects for the benefit of the departments, provided that these projects are identified, in coordination with the High Committee for the Reconstruction of Mosul, and listed in coordination with the Ministry of Planning;

The Ministry of Industry and Minerals shall rehabilitate factories and laboratories in Nineveh Governorate, according to the available financial allocations;

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) , in coordination with the French party [ Aeroports de Paris Ingenierie (ADPI) ], undertake appropriate measures as soon as possible regarding the follow-up to the implementation of the rehabilitation of Mosul International Airport ;

, in coordination with the French party [ ], undertake appropriate measures as soon as possible regarding the follow-up to the implementation of the rehabilitation of ; The Tourism Authority of the Ministry of Culture is reviewing the investment contract for the Nineveh International Oberoi Hotel ;

; Construction of Al-Hawli Street and the sixth and seventh bridges in the city of Mosul;

The Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works will resume working in the centralized ministerial projects in Nineveh Governorate, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning, according to the financial allocations;

Creating job posts for the purpose of confirming the contractors with the Electoral Commission, who have served for more than 5 years.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)