By John Lee.

Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Aziz Mahmoud Al-Khabbaz, has announced the official start of construction of a new cement plant in Badoush, in Nineveh Governorate.

The $220-million project is being carried out by the General Company of Iraqi Cement and a Spanish company, which the Ministry did not name.

The plant is planned to produce 4,000 tons per day of various types of cement.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)