Ground-Breaking Ceremony of 'Beautiful Missan'

Ground Breaking Ceremony of physical infrastructure of Beautiful Missan

Funded by the European Union (EU), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), 'Beautiful Missan' will improve local service provision, working together with communities and local authorities.

Today a ceremony that marks the beginning of a new construction site took place under the auspices of the Governor of Missan. The project advances urban revival, also using renewable energy sources.

This project is implemented in partnership between the Governorate of Missan, UNDP, and Oxfam in Iraq under the framework of the Supporting Recovery and Stability in Iraq Through Local Development programme, funded by the EU.

The choice of the location came after a series of consultations among the stakeholders, the community, and local institutions in addition to a thorough assessment that identified pressing priorities for Missan Governorate.

The governor of Missan Mr. Ali Dawi said: "This project was suggested based on the strategies of the governorate of Missan and its annual plans and is to be executed by UNDP and Oxfam to improve and rehabilitate areas with importance in the service, tourism and entertainment sectors in Amarah. This will be the first step in Beautiful Missan which will expand to other areas in the governorate.

This project comes as a reassurance to the importance and validity of the partnership between the governorate of Missan and the United Nations Development Programme in Iraq, and in coordination with local organizations, residents and the community."

The Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq Zena Ali Ahmad added:

"Today marks the beginning of key rehabilitation work in support to Missan's Governorate local plans, starting with the road near the Sabean temple. As part of the process of the beautification of Missan, this will enhance the touristic environment, support local communities through job creation in facilities supported by the project, with focus on youth and women. We would like to thank the EU for its partnership to advance local development in Missan governorate."

The Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation to Iraq, Ms. Barbara Egger mentioned:

"Today's ceremony is an important milestone in the European Union support to the governorate of Missan. Local ownership of this work is crucial, we are appreciative of the close cooperation and look forward to a swift completion, towards the benefit of the people of Missan.''

Oxfam in Iraq's Advocacy Manager, Matthew Hemsley said:

"We are privileged to have the support and trust of the people of Missan in this endeavour, as well as the involvement of many residents who will be able to take advantage of the employment opportunities it generates. We also want to work to ensure that women and young people can fully benefit from this space. It's an honour to collaborate with the Missan governor's office and UNDP on this project and we look forward to sharing in the benefits with the communities of Missan in the future."

The reconstruction of the road is estimated to directly benefit the area's residents and visitors in addition to more than four hundred youth and women through trainings on business management and Small Medium Enterprises. This includes skilled and unskilled workers working on this construction, and Small Medium Enterprises (SME) grants recipients.

(Source: UN)