Launch of "TipTop Jet" Restaurant Delivery Service

By John Lee.

TipTop, the online food delivery service in Iraq, has announced its new service -- TipTop Jet -- a direct delivery ordering system for restaurants.

The company says the use of this technology will help restaurants manage their orders, track them from the kitchen to the customer's front door, eliminate the cost of buying and maintaining motorcycles, and hiring captains and customer service teams.

It also claims to be the first startup to launch dark stores in Iraq, with its first store opening in February 2021; it currently owns several dark stores in Erbil.

(Source: TipTop)