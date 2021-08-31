The Station Has an Academy Now!

By Sarah Dhafir, for The Station. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

For three years now, The Station has been working in the field of training, providing multiple specialties for Iraqi youth and Startups. After 3 years of building up, The Station finally launched the flagship training programme, theAcademy.



theAcademy is the umbrella that will host all of the training opportunities in The Station. This may come in the form of training sessions conducted by us or as partnerships with different trainers or associations.

theAcademy consists of 4 main pillars:

Individuals: this pillar is primarily concerned with Iraqi youth who want to scale up their skills to get the skills that they need to find a job in the private sector. Startup improvements: This pillar that will deal with startups, to improve them, provide them with the essential skills for their business and help scaling them up to the next step. Companies and institutions: This pillar will deal with companies, by communicating with their HR departments to establish how we can help them in training skilled workers, or train a number of participants specifically based on the company's needs. The best of them will get internship opportunities with the company or institution. Mentorship: We will provide follow-up and evaluation services for emerging projects. Based on our experience at The Station, it has been identified that many projects lack the observation of indicators of success or knowledge of weaknesses and defects. Here we will work to overcome these challenges.

theAcademy was launched on August 9th The event started by a word from the station presented by Ashley Barlow our programs manager followed by a video that explained the academy and a presentation by Sarah Dhafer programs specialist, to explain theAcademy thoroughly and to explain the next steps in the program, and the attendees were startups, trainers, youth individuals, and companies that will get the benefits from the program.



The final part of the session was a panel discussion led by Aymen Salman, communication and fundraising officer to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the youth in Iraq to go to the labor market and to gain the proper skills to gain jobs, the panel had 4 speakers:

Sinan Mohammed is the Head of talent acquisition department with more than 12 years of experience in the human resource and recruitment field also in charge of the internship program in Zain-Iraq. Hussien Albayati CEO of opensouq company in Iraq and a Senior Consultant in FranklinCovy for training and consultant, with an experience for more than 16 years in business management, gives consultation for many companies and foundations also a mentor for a number of startups. Ali Khalil entrepreneur and co-founder for Alkhana project that works on developing individuals and foundations in the labor market. Malak Baha 20 years old computer engineering student in university of baghdad was a participant in Alkhana training, got internship and now works as a graphic designer.



Multiple packages of training will be provided in different sectors where anyone can find the opportunity that fits their needs; all of the opportunities will be announced on our social media platforms.

theAcademy was founded to bridge the gap to enter the private sector, enhance the skills for the youth, increase the accessibility of training, increase employment of participants and provide follow-up and evaluation for emerging projects.

To know more about theAcademy in detail you can read the document Here!

(Source: The Station)