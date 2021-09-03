Iraq may Buy Drones from Turkey

By John Lee.

Iraq is said to be interested in buying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), attack helicopters and military hardware from Turkey.

Defense Minister Juma Anad Saadoun is quoted as saying that Iraq has already reached agreement with Turkey to purchase Bayraktar TB2 drones, made by Turkey's Baykar Defence.

According to Breaking Defense, any decision on the purchase of T129 helicopters may be hampered by the need to obtain export permits from the United States.

(Sources: Daily Sabah, Anadolu Agency, Breaking Defense)