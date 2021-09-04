Iran Slashes Natural Gas Exports to Iraq

By John Lee.

An Iranian official has said that Iran's natural gas (methane) exports to Iraq have been reduced, but not because of arrears owed by Iraq.

Mohammad Reza Julaei , the Dispatching Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), told Shana that exports have been reduced by 38 million cubic meters per day; they were believed to be running about 40 to 45 million cubic meters per day previously.

But he said that this was done based on an agreement and with prior notice, and has "nothing to do with [Iraq's] arrears to Iran."

He added, however, that the need to settle the debts is still on the agenda.

(Source: Shana)