New Report: Expanding Access to Banks in Iraq

By John Lee.

The Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS) has issued a new report on the banking sector in Iraq.

"Expanding Access to Banks in Iraq: Challenges & Pathways to Reform" argues that one of the major obstacles to the development of the private sector in Iraq is the lack of access to finance to support its growth.

The authors of the report are Ahmed Tabaqchali, Hamzeh al-Shadeedi, Muhammad Al-Waeli and Dr. Marsin Alshamary.

(Source: IRIS)